New Jersey COVID-19 cases up to 216,994, deaths to 14,408

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday that he is extending the moratorium on utility shut-offs amid widespread financial hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Under this order, no household may have its electric, gas service or water service for non-payment through March 15,” Murphy said Thursday during a briefing with other state officials. “And if there is any customer whose service has been disconnected during the public health emergency, this order requires that their service be restored.”

In addition, the moratorium against disconnection or voice services has been extended through Nov. 15, he said. However, the moratorium for households with school-age children who need internet connectivity for remote learning will be extended through March 15.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 973, bringing the total to 216,994, Murphy said. There have been 6 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,408.

There are also 1,789 probable deaths, he said.

There are 733 people hospitalized across the state, including 178 people in intensive care and 60 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The statewide positive rate is 4.35%, and the rate of transmission is 1.16.