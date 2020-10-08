New Jersey COVID-19 cases up to 211,148, deaths to 14,373

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 1,301, bringing the total to 211,148, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday during a briefing with other state officials. There have been 11 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,373.

There have also been 1,788 probable deaths, he said.

There are 652 people hospitalized across the state, including 148 people in intensive care and 52 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The positivity rate is 3.69% and the rate of transmission is 1.22.

Officials are watching Ocean and Monmouth counties, as well as Bergen, Essex, Middlesex, Passaic and Union counties, which are all reporting higher numbers than the rest of the state, he said.

Also during the briefing, Murphy said that the new COVID-19 dashboard focusing on cases in school has been updated to include 16 outbreaks, including 58 cases, traced to public schools across the state.