New Jersey COVID-19 cases up to 211,148, deaths to 14,373

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 1,301, bringing the total to 211,148, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday during a briefing with other state officials. There have been 11 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,373.
There have also been 1,788 probable deaths, he said.
There are 652 people hospitalized across the state, including 148 people in intensive care and 52 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The positivity rate is 3.69% and the rate of transmission is 1.22.
Officials are watching Ocean and Monmouth counties, as well as Bergen, Essex, Middlesex, Passaic and Union counties, which are all reporting higher numbers than the rest of the state, he said.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Also during the briefing, Murphy said that the new COVID-19 dashboard focusing on cases in school has been updated to include 16 outbreaks, including 58 cases, traced to public schools across the state.
The state Department of Health and Department of Education “continue to work with our educational communities and local health departments to deal with new cases quickly and keep our schools safe,” Murphy said.
In addition, the Department of Labor announced a decrease in the number of initial unemployment claims filed last week, he said. There were 23,600 initial claims filed last week, a decrease of roughly 3,500 from the prior week.
So far, the DOL has paid out more than $16.2 billion in benefits, he added.
Murphy also featured the Atlantic City Arts Foundation during a portion of the briefing about the Economic Develop Authority and their support of small businesses.
So far, the authority has helped 20,000 small businesses and organizations, Murphy said, through emergency grants and loans.
The Atlantic City Arts Foundation was one of those organizations, he said, receiving $3,000 in grant funding and a $42,000 loan to help meet their expenses, enabling them to continue championing the arts in Atlantic City.
The next live briefing is set for 1 p.m. Thursday.
