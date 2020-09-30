New Jersey COVID-19 cases up to 205,275, deaths to 14,335

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 722, bringing the total to 205,275, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday during a briefing with other state officials. There have been 9 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,335.

There are also 1,787 probable deaths, he added.

There are 479 people hospitalized across the state, including 108 people in intensive care and 39 people on ventilators, Murphy said.

The top three counties with the highest number of new cases are Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex, Murphy said.

The positivity rate is 3%, and the rate of transmission is 1.15, he said.

Also during the briefing, Murphy announced that the state’s Department of Health is launching a new dashboard Wednesday to show the instances of transmission in each county and the numbers of coronavirus cases identified with those instances.

“In creating this, we have balanced transparency and public information with protecting the privacy of those in our school communities,” he said. “We knew, as we were saying going in, that there would be positive cases in our schools and our over-arching aim remains ensuring that our schools do not themselves become the epicenters of new outbreaks.”