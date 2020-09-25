New Jersey COVID-19 cases up to 202,100, deaths to 14,306

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 612, bringing the total to 202,100, Gov. Phil Murphy said during a briefing with other state officials. There have been seven additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,306.

There have also been 1,791 probable deaths, he said.

There are 405 people hospitalized across the state, including 75 people in intensive care and 32 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The overall positivity rate is 2.22% and the rate of transmission is 1.15.

There are several counties, however, that Murphy said are “rising to a level of concern” in case numbers: Gloucester, Ocean, Monmouth, Middlesex and Bergen.

“This is clear evidence that we are not out of the woods,” Murphy said.

Also during the briefing, Murphy said that drivers across the state do not need to go to an MVC agency to renew a basic driver’s license, but can go to visit njmvc.gov and renew online.

In addition, the deadline for commercial driver’s licenses and commercial learning permits which expired after March 1 has been extended to Dec. 31, he said. Also, the MVC has added “Senior Hours” every 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for those 65-years-old and older.

“The folks at the MVC are doing their jobs as best as they can as they continue digging out from under an unprecedented backlog, but we will get there and we will all get there together,” Murphy said.

In addition, there was an uptick in the number of initial unemployment claims filed last week, he said, at 24,663, increasing by roughly 5,000 claims.