The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 519, bringing the total to 198,848, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday during a briefing with other state officials. There have been 5 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,270.
There are also 1,791 probable deaths, he said.
There are 413 people hospitalized across the state, including 73 people in intensive care and 36 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The positivity rate sits at 2.19% and the rate of transmission is 1.08.
Also during the briefing, Murphy said that an additional 29 contact tracers have been added to the state’s ranks, bringing the total to 1,864 tracers currently working on the ground.
He urged residents to speak to contact tracers if they reach out.
