The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 447, bringing the total to 197,792, Gov. Phil Murphy said during a briefing Wednesday with other state officials. There have been nine additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,263.
There are also 1,791 probable deaths, he added.
There are 462 people hospitalized across the state, including 100 people in intensive care and 38 people on ventilators, Murphy said.
The positivity rate is 2.06%, he said, and the statewide rate of transmission is 1.06.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Also during the briefing, Murphy mentioned the anniversary of the disappearance of 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez from Bridgeton’s City Park.
“Law enforcement and Dulce’s family continue their search,” Murphy said. “And all of us are hoping and praying for her safe return home.”
Anyone with information can call the State Police at 609-882-2000 ext. 2554.
He also mentioned a recent incident where over 1,000 people crowded around a corner, many without masks and disregarding social distancing, in Seaside Heights, Ocean County, calling it “irresponsible from top to bottom.”
“These so-called influencers need to be taken to task,” Murphy said. “And New Jersey was just the latest stop on their tour of willful negligence for public health in a pandemic.”
The current positivity rate for the new coronavirus among young people is nearly three times the daily state average, he said.
In addition, the state’s self-response rate this year, at 68.1% has exceeded the response rate of the 1990, 2000, and 2010 census, Murphy said.
For more information about the census, visit 2020census.gov.
