The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 518, bringing the total to 195,888, Gov. Phil Murphy said during a briefing Friday with other state officials. There have been 9 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,234.
There are also 1,789 probable deaths, he said.
There are 482 people hospitalized across the state, including 81 people in intensive care and 36 people on ventilators, Murphy said.
The daily positivity is 2.6%, he said, and the rate of transmission is 1.08.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Also during the briefing, Murphy said that the state has exceeded the number of responses this year compared to the 2010 census. The self-response rate is 67.9%, he said. In 2010, the state capped out at 67.6%.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,091 cases with 247 deaths and 2,767 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 1,212 cases with 89 deaths and 1,014 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 3,194 cases with 149 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.