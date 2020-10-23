 Skip to main content
New Jersey COVID-19 cases to 225,430, deaths to 14,484
New Jersey COVID-19 cases to 225,430, deaths to 14,484

State officials on Friday reported 1,139 new positive cases, pushing the cumulative total to 225,430, according to a post on Gov. Phil Murphy's Facebook page. 
 
They also reported 11 new confirmed deaths for a total of 14,484 lives lost.

