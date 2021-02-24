 Skip to main content
New Jersey could receive Johnson & Johnson vaccines within two weeks
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall, it's about 66% effective and also said J&J's shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday at his COVID-19 media briefing that he anticipated the state would receive shipments of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine within the next two weeks.

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was reported to be “safe and highly effective” following an analysis released Wednesday by U.S. regulators. On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration's independent advisers will debate whether the evidence is strong enough to recommend the shot. With that advice, the FDA is expected to make a final decision within days.

When asked about increasing indoor dining capacity Wednesday, Murphy said he didn't have an answer of when but the jump "probably is" from 35% capacity to 50% capacity.

"If the numbers keep getting better, then my guess would be sooner rather than later," he said.

Murphy reported 1,758,979 vaccinations administered. He also reported 2,661 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 689,944. As of Tuesday night, there were 2,070 patients hospitalized with 435 of those in ICUs and 273 on ventilators. There were also 57 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 20,746.

Atlantic County health officials reported 76 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 21,501. There were also three reported deaths, totaling at 543.

The deaths reported were of a 69-year-old Atlantic City woman, an 89-year-old Galloway woman from a long-term care facility and an 89-year-old Northfield man. All three individuals had pre-existing conditions.

Of the new cases, 38 were males between the ages of 5 and 86, and 38 were females between the ages of 6 and 78.

There were 15 new cases in Egg Harbor Township, 12 in Atlantic City, 10 in Hamilton Township, nine in Galloway Township, seven in Hammonton, six in Pleasantville, four in Brigantine, three each in Northfield and Somers Point, two each in Egg Harbor City and Ventnor and one each in Absecon, Folsom and Margate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

