New Jersey closer to extending Atlantic City takeover

ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey lawmakers passed a bill Monday that would extend the state takeover of most of Atlantic City’s major decision-making powers for another four years.

If the bill is signed into law by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, the state will have been in charge of the seaside gambling resort’s major functions for nine years at the conclusion of the latest measure.

The move came on the same day that two City Council members called for the New Jersey State Police to take control over the Atlantic City Police Department amid a surge in violent crime.

The government takeover was proposed by former Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, and enacted in the Democrat-controlled state Legislature in 2016.

It was designed to help the state reign in runaway expenses, high taxes, and poor governance in the seaside gambling resort that, despite the presence of the casino industry, had enduring financial woes. Appeals from the casinos successfully challenging their tax assessments blew large holes in the city’s budget.

It stripped civil service rights and protections from many city workers, making it easier to make changes in the way city departments were staffed and run.