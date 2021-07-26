New Jersey Audubon’s Discovery Kids Camp Connects Kids with Nature

CAPE MAY — Children laughed and ran barefoot through the grass of the Nature Center here Monday as they played a lively game of "sharks and minnows."

On the center's lawn were tents and benches ready for them to occupy. Across the street was the Cape May Harbor, where kayaks sat waiting for them, too, while nearby, a building with fish tanks and marine life awaited their discovery.

Not a phone screen or tablet was in sight.

Camper, James Hurley, 9, shared his first day experience, “I thought I was not going to like it. I thought we were going to be in the woods the whole time. When we started building a fort, that's when I thought it was pretty cool. After today, I think I can survive in the wilderness.”

The children were taking part in New Jersey Audubon’s Discovery Kids annual summer camp, which for more than 20 years has introduced children to discovering and mastering outdoor living. The weekly camps are offered in themes and families can register their child to attend all summer long or just for a single week. Up to 50 children, ages 5 through 12, attend camp weekly.