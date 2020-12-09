New Jersey American Water invests $1.2 million in Galloway infrastructure

GALLOWAY—New Jersey American Water will install about 6,360 feet of new water main in the township beginning this week.

The project includes installing three new fire hydrants along the pipeline route and new 12-inch ductile iron water lines. The water lines will be installed on South Cologne Avenue from Route 30 to Aloe Street, Aloe Street from Cologne Avenue to Leipzig Avenue and Leipzig Avenue from Aloe Street to Race Track Road.

The $1.2 million investment will continue to advance water service reliability, increase water flows for household consumption and increase fire protection in this community, according to a news release. The new main will also provide the ability to serve more customers in the future as the region continues to grow.

The project is on track to be completed by April, weather permitting. Final street restorations will be completed in the winter of 2021.

Traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.