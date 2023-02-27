Grocery Outlet & Rainbow received approval from the Vineland Planning Board this month and will be located on the east side of Delsea Drive between Almond Road and Park Avenue.

Final major site plan approval was given to demolish the existing retail building at the southwest corner of the property and construct a 25,291-square-foot retail business along with associated site plan improvements.

The proposed building will consist of a 17,136-square-foot grocery store and an 8,155-square-foot retail store.

The site is within a B-3 Business Zone and consists of about 13 acres of land and an existing shopping complex.

The board also gave final approval to phase one and preliminary approval to phase two of the Relema Inc. Food Distribution Facility on the north side of Garden Road between Delsea Drive and Mill Road.

The final major site plan approval was given this month to construct a 137,892-square-foot industrial building that will be done in two phases.

Phase one will consist of a 68,394-square-foot building with parking and associated site improvements. Preliminary approval only was requested for phase two, which will consist of an 89,498-square-foot building expansion.

The site is within an Industrial Business Zone and consists of a little more than 12 acres of land. It is currently vacant.

Officials expect that some 100 employees will work at the site on the main shift once the project is fully built. The plan shows that 111 parking spaces will be provided on-site.

Vineland park project

Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci said the city's plan to create an all inclusive playground and exercise area at the Romano Sports Complex are progressing on time for a spring 2024 opening.

Jake’s Park project is modeled after the nationally recognized Jake’s Place in Cherry Hill that was established in the memory of Jacob Myles Cummings-Nasto, a 2-year-old boy who died of a rare heart condition.

The park was being built with a $1.2 million Green Acres grant and matching funds from the city, but Fanucci said construction costs have increased since planning began in 2021. As a result, the mayor said he will seek additional Green Acres money.

The plans call for a series of distinct play areas, seven of which will include accessible and inclusive equipment, while an eighth area will feature a sensory garden for children and adults on the autism spectrum.

Canopies will protect the play areas A circuit of exercise stations, also inclusive, will form a ring around an existing running and walking track. Picnic tables, park benches, restroom facilities, and parking upgrades are also planned.

“This project is very special to me,” Fanucci said in a press release. “I know first-hand how important it is that the desires of all of our children are met, and that they are all able to enjoy what life has to offer. This design ensures everyone will be able to enjoy this wonderful, inclusive park as a no judgment zone."

Millville commissioners ink support to cannabis project

City commissioners issued a letter of support earlier last week for Cannachai, LLC to lease property at 1401 Wheaton Ave. to operate as a cannabis cultivator or manufacturer.

Cannachai, LLC is required to demonstrate local support for the suitability and appropriateness of its business location from the municipality. Cannachai, LLC, sought a letter of support to apply for a state license to operate a licensed cannabis cultivation facility located within the designated Cannabis Business Zoning District.

The city has imposed a limit on the number of licensed cannabis businesses within its jurisdiction, but the issuance of a license to Cannachai, LLC by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission would not exceed that limit.

The city has determined the proposal location is suitable and appropriate for the proposed activity related to the operations of the proposed cannabis business.

Bridgeton council adopts redevelopment plan for cannabis business

City Council held a second reading and adopted last week a redevelopment plan for two lots within a block for a cannabis business inside the Southeast Industrial Redevelopment Plan.

Last year, the Bridgeton Planning Board recommended to the City Council they designate two lots within a block as a non-condemnation area in need of redevelopment in anticipation of a redevelopment project to be carried out by Alan Truzskoski for a cannabis incubator.

After review and consideration, the Planning Board did provide a written recommendation dated Jan. 25, recommending City Council adopt the redevelopment plan.

As recommended by the Planning Board, the first reading of the redevelopment plan was adopted by the City Council on Feb. 7, followed by a second reading on Feb. 21.

