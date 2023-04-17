A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press' high school sports staff based on observations, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses. Records through Sunday. Local teams in bold.
Boys lacrosse
1. St. Augustine Prep (1);2-2
2. Haddonfield (2);3-1
3. Shawnee (6);3-1
4. Moorestown (7);3-1
5. Clearview Regional (3);4-1
6. Southern Regional (4);4-1
7. Ocean City (5);3-1
8. Lenape (9);2-3
9. Eastern Regional (10);1-1
10. Cherokee (8);3-2
11. Mainland Regional (UR);4-0
Girls lacrosse
1. Shawnee (2);3-0
2. Moorestown (4);5-1
3. Haddonfield (5);4-2
4. Lenape (1);1-1
5. Southern Regional (3);3-2
6. Holy Spirit (8);1-0
7. Cherokee (6);3-2
8. Barnegat (9);3-1
9. Ocean City (7);2-0
10. Cherry Hill West (10);3-1
11. Toms River North (11);3-1
Softball
1. Donovan Catholic (1);9-0
2. Haddon Heights (2);6-0
3. Egg Harbor Township (3);5-0
4. Audubon (8);5-1
5. Clayton (UR);7-1
6. Delsea Regional (9);5-0
7. Delran (UR);3-2
8. Northern Burlington (UR);7-1
9. Moorestown (5);6-1
10. Lenape (7);7-3
11. St. Joseph Academy (9);5-2
Baseball
1. St. Augustine Prep (4);6-1
2. Kingsway Regional (2);4-1
3. Cherokee (8);6-1
4. Shawnee (10);6-1
5. Donovan Catholic (6);5-1
6. Mainland Regional (5);4-2
7. Egg Harbor Township (3);5-2
8. Washington Township (UR);4-1
9. Williamstown (UR);3-2
10. Gloucester Catholic (1);3-3
11. Buena Regional (11);8-0
Golf
1. Moorestown (1);5-1
2. Mainland Regional (2);6-0
3. Haddonfield (3);9-0
4. Washington Township (7);6-1
5. Williamstown (UR);6-2
6. Kingsway Regional (5);3-2
7. Shawnee (6);4-1
8. Ocean City (8);4-1
9. St. Augustine Prep (9);3-3
10. Cherokee (UR);5-0
11. Cherry Hill East (UR); 5-2
Boys crew
1. Holy Spirit (1)
2. St. Augustine Prep (2)
3. Egg Harbor Township (3)
4. Ocean City (6)
5. Mainland Regional (9)
6. Haddon Township (5)
7. Atlantic City (8)
8. Oakcrest (UR)
9. Vineland (UR)
10. Cedar Creek (11)
11. ACIT (UR)
Girls crew
1. Atlantic City (4)
2. Holy Spirit (2)
3. Egg Harbor Township (6)
4. Ocean City (3)
5. Mainland Regional (7)
6. Haddonfield (9)
7. ACIT (UR)
8. Absegami (5)
9. Vineland (UR)
10. Haddon Township (8)
11. Oakcrest (UR)