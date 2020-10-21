NEW CITIZEN VOTER

Sylvia Alfaro

Age: 42

Hometown: Pleasantville, NJ

Occupation: Social Worker

What is your first time voting story (when is/was it)?

Sylvia Alfaro, 42, of Pleasantville immigrated to the United States in 1995, from El Salvador. When she first arrived in the US, Alfaro lived in New York. After some time in New York, she moved to Northfield, New Jersey, before settling in Atlantic City.

Alfaro recently became a citizen of the United States and is ready to use her status to vote in this year’s presidential election.

“I am very excited as this year will be my first time voting,” Alfaro said.

What does voting mean to you?

“To me, voting means having the chance to make my opinion and voice heard,” Alfaro said.

As a mother of three, Alfaro believes that voting is extremely important for not only her children’s future but hers as well.

Share the tradition of voting in your family?