New bill would allow barber shops, hair salons to work out of mobile facilities

Legislation introduced by Sen. Michael Testa would allow barber shop and hair salons to provide services in mobile facilities, the legislator announced Friday.
Under Testa’s bill, licensees of the state Board of Cosmetology and Hairstyling will have the option of conducting business on the road, according to a news release.
"Given the popularity of food trucks and the renewed emphasis on convenience during the pandemic, barber shops and hair salons-on-wheels makes sense,” said Testa, R-1. “Provided they meet specific qualifications, my bill would offer any cosmetology or hairstyling service the freedom of a mobile shop.”
The bill, S-2996, defines “mobile facility” as a licensed shop capable of being moved from location to location, according to the release. The rolling shop must have a minimum of 75 square feet of floor space, contain a restroom and meet other criteria.
“We want to open doors to new opportunities for hard-working professionals with ambitions to grow their base and serve more customers,” said Testa. “The pandemic has taught us that residents, schools and businesses must be adaptable. The demand for brick-and-mortar facilities will remain, but mobile units will have their place bringing personal care to clients with busy schedules who appreciate the accessibility.”
Services would be provided to clients only when the facilities are stationary, and shops will be required provide to the Board of Cosmetology and Hairstyling a 14-day location schedule at least two weeks in advance of the first scheduled date to accommodate random inspections, officials said.
Testa was approached about the legislation by a constituent, Danny Bermudez, who operates The Dugout Barbershop in Vineland.
“Society has changed immensely during this pandemic,” said Bermudez. “I feel we can better serve customers in a one-on-one setting rather than a barbershop full of people. We would be able to offer the same services you would receive at a brick-and-mortar shop inside a mobile barbershop. We could bring our shop to customers with compromised immune systems, elderly, and our first-responders, doctors and nurses, without the fear and uncertainties we face today.”
