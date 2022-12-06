New bench on Cape May County 4-H Fairgrounds honors late supporters

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A bench recently purchased by the Cape May County Board of Agriculture for the 4-H Fairgrounds honors longtime 4-H supporters Leslie C. Rea and Jeannette Rea-Keywood.
Leslie C. Rea, of West Cape May, died in January. A farmer, he had many leadership roles in Cape May County, including serving as president of the Cape May County Board of Agriculture and the Beach Plum Association.
Rea’s daughter, Rea-Keywood, died in December 2021. She was a member of Cape May County 4-H as a child, and later became a 4-H agent in Cumberland County and served for 10 years as a state 4-H agent for the New Jersey 4-H Youth Development Program at Rutgers University.
The bench honoring the Reas can be found in front of the Cape May County 4-H Fairgrounds, located at 355 Court House-South Dennisville Road.