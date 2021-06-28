New Atlantic City Democratic Committee pledges unity

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Democratic Committee reorganized Monday, and chose Mayor Marty Small's campaign manager as its chairman, signaling a new era for the group that earlier this year backed a former Trump supporter rather than Small in the Democratic mayoral primary.
Constance "Mandy" Days Chapman was nominated by Joyce Molyneaux, one of just two members of the previous committee to remain. She is an assistant principal at Atlantic City High School and an adjunct professor at Stockton University.
The new committee members won their seats in the June 8 primary election.
"I’d like to call this the new Atlantic City Democratic Party," Small said after he swore in the new members and officers. "As a party we’ve been through a lot. This is a new day — this is a new regime."
Councilman Hossain Morshed was elected vice chairman, Catherine Days was elected recording secretary, Timia Johnson corresponding secretary, Donald Harris treasurer and Floyd Tally sergeant at arms.
In the June 8 primary the committee, then comprised of almost entirely different people, backed former firefighter and Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Foley in the Democratic primary rather than incumbent Small.
Foley's campaign was run by Craig Callaway, a long-time Atlantic City political organizer who has a history of opposing Small and whose sister, Gwen Callaway Lewis, was the former committee chairperson.
Callaway has also worked recently to elect Republicans and accused the Democratic Party of taking Black people's votes for granted. His influence on the city's Democratic committee created a lack of unity among city Democrats, critics have said.
But now Callaway's influence seems to be ebbing.
"That grave has been dug for a while," said Small, who won the primary with 80% of the vote at the polls. "We want to be dignified winners. There's no need to spike the football. The people have spoken and the new Atlantic City Democratic Party will work with the party. We have a great relationship with the state chair Leroy Jones who endorsed our candidacy."
Small said better relations among Democrats will lead to better resources coming to the party.
"Let people vote for themselves. We believe if people go to the polls and vote they are going to support our candidates," Small said. "We are going to be a party of inclusion ... no dictatorship."
Days Chapman said after the meeting she will focus on voter education and bringing more young people into the party.
"I think this season those who were here realized we have to make a change, and they stepped up to the plate," Days Chapman said. "I'm hoping anyone who was turned off by what occurred in the past see the committee's importance and want to assist and join in."
The committee will meet again on July 12 when it will fill some remaining vacancies for seats that had no candidates in the election, Days Chapman said. It will meet each first Monday of the month unless it is a holiday, she said. For now meetings are 4:30 p.m. at the Marty Small re-election headquarters on Atlantic Avenue.
"I like what I heard today. The mayor talked about inclusiveness and opening it (the committee) up," said construction firm owner Geoff Dorsey, who ran as a Democrat in the primary on neither Small's nor Foley's ticket but didn't get enough votes to run in the general. "I think the old committee kind of controlled things."
He's not an elected committee member, but plans to attend meetings and be active, he said.
Sherrie Elder, the other committee member who remains from the previous membership, said there was a group in the old committee that wanted to take control and fostered arguments and anger.
"We're back now to a whole new ball game," she said. "Nobody was arguing. Nobody left angry."
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210