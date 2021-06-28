New Atlantic City Democratic Committee pledges unity

Callaway has also worked recently to elect Republicans and accused the Democratic Party of taking Black people's votes for granted. His influence on the city's Democratic committee created a lack of unity among city Democrats, critics have said.

But now Callaway's influence seems to be ebbing.

"That grave has been dug for a while," said Small, who won the primary with 80% of the vote at the polls. "We want to be dignified winners. There's no need to spike the football. The people have spoken and the new Atlantic City Democratic Party will work with the party. We have a great relationship with the state chair Leroy Jones who endorsed our candidacy."

Small said better relations among Democrats will lead to better resources coming to the party.

"Let people vote for themselves. We believe if people go to the polls and vote they are going to support our candidates," Small said. "We are going to be a party of inclusion ... no dictatorship."

Days Chapman said after the meeting she will focus on voter education and bringing more young people into the party.