New ABC sitcom ‘Abbott Elementary’ teaches harsh life lessons at inner-city Philadelphia school

None of this is easy, especially for Greg, who thought he would jump right into a school as a principal. His learning curve is figuring out his path along his new road.

It’s not all doom and gloom and homework though. The sitcom finds heart and humor in the resilience of its teachers despite a tone-deaf principal (Janelle James) who doesn’t actually seem to care. The veterans (Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter) have created a system to get by, while Janine, not yet defeated by reality, still fights for more.

“One of the hardest-working people in America is the inner-city schoolteacher who’s underfunded, who can’t have enough time … to prep and teach and referee and be a moral compass for these kids in an atmosphere where they’re so inundated with stimuli in a great city,” Williams told the Daily News.

“It’s got to be somewhere in the budget. We can always find the money to go to war, we can always find the money to run these huge political campaigns, we can find the money for anything, but we can’t find the money to educate the next generation of U.S. citizens?”