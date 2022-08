Neshaminy, Pa. vs. Ocean City

Neshaminy is a perennial Pennsylvania power but finished 2-8 last season. The strength of the offense is running backs Travis Lavelah and Markus Barnett, who ran for 454 and 340 yards, respectively, last season. Jack Dunkley, who made 49 tackles last season, leads an experienced defensive line. Ocean City returns few standouts from last season’s 12-1 team. Senior quarterback Riley Gunnels threw for 1,395 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. Senior wide receiver Jack Hoag averaged 23.8 yards per catch.