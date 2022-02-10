 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caesars Atlantic City has a lot of great restaurants, but the elegance and oceanside charm of Nero’s Italian Steakhouse is tough to beat. That’s why it’s our pick for Valentine’s Day, when they will offer a $95 per-person, three-course, prix-fixe menu designed especially for sweethearts. Menu standouts are easy to come by as there are really no missteps here, but for starters we especially love the Love Apple Salad with heirloom tomatoes, fava bean burrata, cherry tomato pesto and polenta croutons. Entree selections feature some enticing dishes as well, including a roasted filet mignon, butter poached Alaskan halibut and dover sole. The final bite of your special night will feature a sweet red velvet souffle served with white chocolate anglaise. Caesars is located at 2100 Pacific Ave. Atlantic City. Go to Caesars.com

