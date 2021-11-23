 Skip to main content
Nero’s Italian Steakhouse
Nero’s Italian Steakhouse

A steakhouse isn’t usually what you picture when you think of Thanksgiving, but hey, sometimes it’s fun to switch up your traditions! And this year they have a delicious feast prepared for Thanksgiving. It starts with a sherry cream lobster bisque followed by a frisee-basil roasted heirloom salad, each of which serve as superb warm-up acts for the main course: Hand-carved turkey complete with the holiday sides of stuffing, French beans and cranberry. Desserts are the same as at Gordon Ramsay Pub: A choice of pumpkin pie or apple cider cheesecake. Cost is $45 per person. Caesars is located at 2100 Pacific Ave in Atlantic City. Go to CaesarsAC.com.

