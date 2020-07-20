10th annual 2020 Ocean City Pops virtual student competition

The Friends of the Ocean City Pops announces the winners of the 10th annual student competition. This year, all student musicians had to submit videos of their performances to the competition coordinator, Robert Snodgrass. The videos were turned into a single video for the judges, Bill Scheible, Angel Garland and Greg DiBona. They watched the videos and then had a Zoom meeting where they selected the winners of the contest. The winners are:

Female Vocal

  • $1,000 to Brianna Petrosh, Oakcrest High School
  • $500 to Mia Watson, Holy Spirit High School
  • $250 to Grace Mozitis, Mainland Regional High School

Male Vocal

  • $1,000 to Reid Shriver, Lower Cape May Regional High School
  • $500 to Ted Guzman, Egg Harbor Township High School
  • $250 to Alan Rendzak, Middle Township High School

Instrumental

  • $250 to Reilly Hall, violin, Holy Spirit High School

Piano

  • $1,000 to Dennis Xu, Mainland Regional High School
  • $500 to Alexander DeStefano, Holy Spirit High School
  • $250 to Hans-Derek Yu, home schooled
  • $100 to Quinnie Mei, Egg Harbor Township High School

