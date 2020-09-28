The overall winner of the 2020 #thankyouNJfarmers social media photo contest is Melissa Garcia, a photographer based in Vineland in Cumberland County, according to a news release from the New Jersey Department of Agriculture.
The winning photo featured the Cervini Family’s self-serve produce stand located on the back roads in Vineland that sells a variety of produce, including tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers.
More than 1,000 photos were submitted in this year’s contest.
The grand prize for Garcia is a $500 gift card to a business that features Jersey Fresh produce. Her place of choice was Bertuzzi’s Market in Atlantic County. Garcia, an architectural designer, has used agricultural settings for family and individual portraits, animal photography and architecture.
‘I love the rural environment and how the natural scenes can provide a charm that is difficult to replicate,’ Garcia said. ‘I’m always excited to promote the fruits and vegetables that the Garden State offers each year.’