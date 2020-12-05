Outstanding Cape May County 4-H Members honored

The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program announced the Outstanding Senior and Junior 4-H Members for 2020.

Elise Heim was named Outstanding Senior. A senior at Lower Cape May Regional High School, she is a member of the Shore Blazers and Star Hollow Riders 4-H clubs. Heim has been a 4-H member for 12 years.

Edward Hoover was named Outstanding Junior. He is a member of the Canvas & Brush, Gears & Gadgets, Kitchen Phanatics, Scales & Tails, Science Rocks, Teen Ambassadors and Tightlines 4-H clubs. He is in eighth grade at the Richard M. Teitelman School and has been a member of 4-H for six years.

They received sashes and cash prizes and will represent the county 4-H Youth Program.