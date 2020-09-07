Ellen Kravet Burke, Appointed Chairman of the Board For Cape Regional Foundation

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Cape Regional Health System is pleased to announce the appointment of Ellen Kravet Burke as the new Chairman of the Cape Regional Foundation Board of Trustees. “We are pleased to appoint Ellen as Chairman of the Cape Regional Foundation. Ellen’s leadership in the community will help enhance our philanthropic goals to support the capital needs of Cape Regional Health System,” stated Garry Gilbert, Chairman, Cape Regional Health System Board of Trustees.

Mrs. Kravet Burke is Executive Vice President of Kravet Inc., a family-owned fabric and furniture business, founded by her great-grandfather in 1918. Mrs. Kravet Burke completed her undergraduate studies at Lafayette College in Easton, PA, and her Master’s Degree in Elementary Education and Special Education at Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY. From 1978 through 1984, she was a teacher in Ventnor, NJ. She joined the family business in 1985.

“Ellen has served on the Cape Regional Health System Board of Trustees since 2006 including Chairman of the Board from 2013 to 2019. Ellen’s leadership, business acumen and volunteer experience have greatly contributed to the Board and will continue by supporting our Foundation efforts” stated Joanne Carrocino, FACHE, President and CEO, Cape Regional Health System.

Mrs. Kravet Burke has been Chairman of the Cape Regional Foundation’s Annual 7 Mile Island Home & Health Show and Designer House Tour since its inception in 2005 which has raised over $1 million for various programs at the Medical Center. In addition, she volunteers at the Wetlands Institute and is involved with The Congressional Club of the United States and The Alumni Association of Lafayette College. She is currently Chairman of the Board at the New York School of Interior Design (NYSID) and serves on their Student Life and Financial Overview Committees.

“I am pleased and honored to be taking on the role of Chairman of the Cape Regional Foundation Board of Trustees. Having resided in this county for more than 42 years, I have witnessed the expansion and development of Cape Regional Health System,” stated Kravet Burke. “I am deeply committed to serving the changing needs of our population and will strive to continuously raise the philanthropic needs to support the highest quality of healthcare for all members of our community."