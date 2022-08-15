Neighbors / Wildwood Crest summer basketball results

The Law Office of Seth A. Fuscellaro team recently won the grades 6-8 coed championship in the Wildwood Crest Recreation summer basketball league. Pictured, from left, standing: Crew Fuscellaro, Angelo Panzini, Nolan Mawhinney, Mehki Alston and Julia Ennis; kneeling: Charlie Flickinger, Finnegan Chaney, Preston Palmer and Brandon Brown.
The Domino’s Pizza team recently captured the high school boys championship. Pictured, from left, standing: Asher Chaney, Lance Lillo, Evan Downs and Brady Eagan; kneeling: Ryan Troiano, Jordan Fusik and Brayden Sidebotham.
Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City casino workers pushing for a full indoor smoking ban, says the opt-out suggestion is not the solution to protecting workers and customers. A bill to ban smoking inside casinos has sat untouched in the state Legislature since February. An identical bill died in last year’s session, even though Gov. Phil Murphy has said he will sign it.
Ocean City is a town where memories tend to stick around. Families pass down the traditions of annual week-long vacations from generation to generation at this beloved seaside resort, which means a restaurant like The Chatterbox - which has stuck around since the 1937 - is going to have a lot of memories built into it.
