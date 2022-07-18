Neighbors / Volunteers help plant butterfly habitat at Seashore Gardens Living Center Felicia Niven Submitted Jul 18, 2022 15 min ago 0 1 of 2 Nicole Goodson, Director of Rehabilitation (right) and Alyssa Carmy, Occupational Therapist, volunteered their time to plant the new garden. Felicia Niven, provided Community volunteers of all ages are participating in the planting. Felicia Niven, provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Felicia Niven Submitted Community volunteers, residents and staff helped to create a new pollinator and monarch butterfly habitat this summer at Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) in Galloway Township. 0 Comments Tags Habitat Butterfly Seashore Gardens Living Center Entomology Neighbor Monarch Butterfly Staff Volunteer Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Michael Jordan in Atlantic City for Jimmy Johnson's Quest for Ring fishing tournament ATLANTIC CITY — Michael Jordan was spotted spotted at Frank S. Farley State Marina Monday night for Jimmy Johnson’s Quest for the Ring fishing… Duo sought for Atlantic City casino robberies ATLANTIC CITY — State Police have identified a man and woman whom they say are behind a pair of robberies at Atlantic City casinos. 13-year-old boy charged with shooting 2 in Atlantic City ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a 13-year-old city boy after he allegedly shot two men Tuesday afternoon. Mother in critical condition after attempting to save children from ocean in Brigantine BRIGANTINE — A 28-year-old woman was in critical condition after attempting to rescue her two children in the ocean, police said Wednesday. Two from Atlantic County plead guilty in 2017 health benefits fraud case Two Atlantic County men admitted defrauding state and local health benefits programs and other insurers in 2017, U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna sa… Former Ocean City pizzeria owner pleads guilty to tax evasion CAMDEN — A Linwood man who formerly owned an Ocean City pizzeria pleaded guilty Wednesday to failing to pay more than $200,000 in taxes to the… 22-year-old Ocean City man dies in plane crash in Middle Township MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old man from Ocean City died in a plane crash at an airfield in the Green Creek section of the township Saturday m… Woman dies after fall from Harrah's casino parking garage ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities said Friday they’re investigating a woman’s fatal fall from the upper levels of a Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City pa… Has request for subsidy derailed Atlantic City supermarket project? ATLANTIC CITY — As the months slip by with no visible sign of progress on a planned grocery store for the city, it appears a request for finan… Absecon's deputy fire chief demoted following probe into social media posts ABSECON — The city’s deputy fire chief has agreed to step down for at least one year following an investigation into racist and anti-LGBTQ pos… The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer. LEARN MORE