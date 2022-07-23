Neighbors / Stockton students collaborate with artists to create Atlantic City murals

From left, Stockton senior Alexandria Montalvo, an Arts History and Studio Arts major from Mays Landing, senior Eva Leaverton, a Languages and Culture Studies major from Millville, and Stockton junior Bea Gorant (in blue), an Art History major from Maywood, put the finishing touches on one of the murals on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Atlantic City on July 14 that features former Stockton President Vera King Farris (at right).
Susan Allen/Stockton University, provided
A mural by artist BK Foxx depicts Muhammad Ali, Martin Luther King Jr. and Fannie Lou Hamer while they were in Atlantic City. The mural was spray painted near the site of the new Stockton University residence hall under construction.
Susan Allen/Stockton University, provided
Stockton University students put the finishing touches on a mural on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Atlantic City featuring (from left) Juanita High, founding director of the N.J. Equal Opportunity Fund and a member of the Stockton University Foundation Board of Directors; Dorothie W. Dorrington, educator and former Atlantic City Board of Education president; Vera King Farris, former Stockton president, and Hannah Pierce, former principal of Indiana Avenue Vocational School (for colored girls) in Atlantic City.
