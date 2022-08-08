Neighbors / Shore Physicians Group launches partnership with Goji Juice Bar

Somers Point – Shore Physicians Group announces its new “Dietitian Approved” partnership with Goji Juice Bar in Somers Point, designed to encourage healthy choices for those who are constantly “On the Go.” Each month, Goji will feature a special menu selection that has been endorsed by Tiffany Rios, registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator with Shore Physicians Group’s Endocrinology Division.
