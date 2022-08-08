 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Neighbors / Shore Physicians Group launches partnership with Goji Juice Bar

  • 0
Tiffany Julia and Scott - Goji - August 2022.jpg
Beth Ann Spiegel, provided

Somers Point – Shore Physicians Group announces its new “Dietitian Approved” partnership with Goji Juice Bar in Somers Point, designed to encourage healthy choices for those who are constantly “On the Go.” Each month, Goji will feature a special menu selection that has been endorsed by Tiffany Rios, registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator with Shore Physicians Group’s Endocrinology Division.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News