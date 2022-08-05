 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Neighbors / MBA 19th Annual Wine Tasting event

Margate — The Margate Business Association’s 19th Annual Wine Tasting held Friday, July 29 at the beautifully renovated Edgmar Circle recreation field was a resounding success. More than 300 guests enjoyed an evening of wine, spirit tastings, a silent and live auction, food, games and live entertainment. The event raised $40,000, with auction items generously donated by businesses and individuals throughout the community. A portion of the proceeds benefitted the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program.

