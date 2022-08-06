Neighbors / Longtime A.C. resident celebrates 104th birthday

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longtime A.C. resident celebrates 104th birthday

Mrs. Julie Polite, long time resident and member of Union Baptist Temple of Atlantic City, celebrated her 104th birthday on Friday, July 29. She severed in many positions over the years, both in secular and in church commitments. She was recognized by Councilman Aaron Randolph with a beautiful certificate and cake. Mrs. Erma Jackson made the arrangements with Seashore Living Center in Galloway Township. Deaconess Jackie Brown, Mrs. Delores Bailey and Mrs. Jean Smith did the honors on Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30.

