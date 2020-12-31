Neighbors / Cooper Levinson announces new partners

Yolanda N. Melville is a member of the firm’s land use, zoning and planning, education law, and cannabis practice groups. She also works with the education law group in the defense of claims of violations of the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination and federal litigation matters, including alleged civil rights and IDEA violations. Melville was a 2011 Kellogg’s Law Fellow for the NAACP Office of General Counsel, where she worked on national civil rights issues. In addition to her role at Cooper Levenson, Melville is the National Chair of the NAACP NextGen Alumni Committee and serves on the Legal Committee of the NAACP National Board of Directors. Melville was a Top 40 Under 40 AC honoree in 2018, awarded the 2019 New Jersey State Governor’s Jefferson Award as a “Champion for Justice” honoree, and included on the New Jersey Super Lawyers© Rising Stars list 2020-21.