Neighbors / Cooper Levinson announces new partners

Cooper Levenson announces new partners
Cooper Levenson named four attorneys as the firm’s newest partners.
Erika-Leigh Kelley practices in the firm’s commercial litigation and estate litigation groups. Recognized by her peers as an outstanding attorney, Kelley was included on the New Jersey Rising Star list published by Super Lawyers© 2013-14. She graduated from Ursinus College and Rutgers University School of Law–Camden. She is a former member of the District I Ethics Committee and a member of the Atlantic and Cape May County Bar Associations. In addition to her practice, Kelley serves as solicitor to the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce and as president of the Upper Township Parent Teacher Organization.
Cynthia N. Grob focuses her practice on family law. Grob earned a B.A. in History and Women’s Studies at Rutgers University and a Juris Doctor from Rutgers University School of Law Camden. Grob practices family law in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Grob has written articles on alimony, preventing child and domestic abuse, protection from abuse orders in Pennsylvania, parenting time and sheltering in place, steps parents with temporary protected status can take to protect their U.S. born children, and more. Outside of her practice, Grob serves on the executive board of Camp No Worries, a summer camp for children with cancer and their siblings.
Yolanda N. Melville is a member of the firm’s land use, zoning and planning, education law, and cannabis practice groups. She also works with the education law group in the defense of claims of violations of the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination and federal litigation matters, including alleged civil rights and IDEA violations. Melville was a 2011 Kellogg’s Law Fellow for the NAACP Office of General Counsel, where she worked on national civil rights issues. In addition to her role at Cooper Levenson, Melville is the National Chair of the NAACP NextGen Alumni Committee and serves on the Legal Committee of the NAACP National Board of Directors. Melville was a Top 40 Under 40 AC honoree in 2018, awarded the 2019 New Jersey State Governor’s Jefferson Award as a “Champion for Justice” honoree, and included on the New Jersey Super Lawyers© Rising Stars list 2020-21.
Jarad K. Stiles is a member of the firm’s corporate tax, business law, estate planning & administration, and bankruptcy & financial restructuring practice groups. Stiles has conducted numerous seminars on topics including asset protection, business and succession planning, tax and trust planning, and Medicaid planning for the baby boomer generation. Stiles was selected to the New Jersey Super Lawyers© Rising Stars for 2018-21.