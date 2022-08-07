Neighbors / Atlantic City American Legion Post 61 awards scholarship

Absegami High School graduate Kennedy Sidibe was selected to receive the American Legion Kenneth B. Hawkins Post 61 Scholarship Award. She will attend Penn State University in the fall to pursue her dream to be a sports medicine physician/surgeon.
