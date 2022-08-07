 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Neighbors / Atlantic City American Legion Post 61 awards scholarship

Patricia Tatum presents the American Legion Kenneth B. Hawkins Post 61 Scholarship Award to Absegami High School graduate Kennedy Sidibe, who is joined her by her mother, Joyce Sidibe. Sidibe will attend Penn State University in the fall to pursue her dream to be a sports medicine physician/surgeon. Post 61 is in Atlantic City.

Absegami High School graduate Kennedy Sidibe was selected to receive the American Legion Kenneth B. Hawkins Post 61 Scholarship Award. She will attend Penn State University in the fall to pursue her dream to be a sports medicine physician/surgeon.

