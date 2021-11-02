Nebraska's Frost: It's hard to ignore speculation about job

New athletic director Trev Alberts, a star defensive player for the Huskers in the early 1990s, has been supportive of Frost in his public comments but noncommittal about the future.

Frost, asked about speculation about his status, said, “You know, I don’t pay any attention to it. It’s kind of hard to ignore. There was an article written about me six games into my first year — we came off undefeated (at UCF) and lost our first six here — and they were already writing stuff.

“You learn as a coach not to pay any attention to that. I owe it to the kids to give them my everything. So do the coaches, and we are, and the kids are are giving us everything they got right back because of our relationship with those guys. Everything else doesn’t matter. We can only control what we can control.”

The Huskers were expected to be better this season because most of the defensive starters returned and they have a fourth-year starting quarterback in Adrian Martinez.

The defense is middle-of-the-pack in the Big Ten but has kept he Huskers in a lot of games. But Martinez has had a knack for fumbling, throwing interceptions and making other bad decisions at the worst possible times.