NBA play-in games all set; Embiid wins scoring title

It lasted 174 days, required the usage of more players than any season in history primarily because of the ongoing challenge of playing through a pandemic, and saw playoff-positioning chases go all the way down to the final moments.

Now, move over, regular season.

The NBA’s postseason is finally here.

Kyrie Irving can play at home again, a change-of-heart regarding vaccination rules that was made a few weeks ago by the city of New York in a move that will have immediate impact on the race to the NBA championship. Irving and the Brooklyn Nets held off the Indiana Pacers 134-126 on Sunday and will play host to the first play-in game of this year’s tournament when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

That matchup wasn’t set until Sunday, nor was the other Eastern Conference play-in matchup: No. 9 Atlanta will play host to No. 10 Charlotte on Wednesday night. The winner of that game will play the Nets-Cavaliers loser on Friday to determine who’ll face No. 1 Miami in an East first-round series.

The Nets-Cavaliers winner will be seeded No. 7 and meet either Boston or Milwaukee in the first round.

Charlotte will be without forward Gordon Hayward, announcing Sunday that he’s “out indefinitely with continued discomfort in his left foot.”

Hayward’s foot will be placed in a cast for at least two weeks, meaning if the Hornets win twice in the play-in tournament and get into the postseason, he’ll likely miss most of Round 1, at minimum, as well.

Other matchupsBy the close of business Sunday, four best-of-seven first-round series will also have been determined.

Boston or Milwaukee will play No. 6 Chicago in an East first-round series, and Philadelphia or Boston will play Toronto in another East matchup.

In the West, Golden State and Dallas are vying later Sunday to see who ends up No. 3, while Utah and Denver both have chances to be No. 5.

Scoring titleJoel Embiid of Philadelphia is the league’s scoring champion, having averaged 30.6 points. He was held out of the 76ers’ finale Sunday, not that he needed it for any statistical reasons.

Embiid — who hails from Cameroon — becomes the first international player to win that title. Embiid is also the first center to win the scoring crown since Shaquille O’Neal in 1999-2000.

Embiid, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft, became the face of the 76ers’ rebuilding effort more commonly known as The Process. Embiid embraced the nickname and is introduced before every home game as Joel “The Process” Embiid.

He’s been dominant again and is one of the contenders for NBA MVP — an award he had set as a season goal. Embiid finished the season on a streak of nine games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. He had a whopping 12 games of 40 points and 10 rebounds, joining Russell Westbrook and Moses Malone as the only players to hit that mark since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976-1977.

Embiid posted those numbers in just 33.8 minutes per game this season, the fewest minutes averaged in a season by the scoring champion in the shot-clock era.

Teammate Tobias Harris tweeted “M.V.P” at a stat that noted Embiid won the scoring title. Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Embiid emphatically stated his case for MVP.

Embiid is the first center to win an NBA scoring title since Shaquille O’Neal in 1999-00.

“I don’t do a lot of campaigning, and I’m not going to sit here and do a whole bunch,” Rivers said. “I think Joel has campaigned enough with his play. He really has. I don’t think people realize how hard it is for a center to lead the NBA in scoring. It’s so much easier for guards because they have the ball and they can shoot whenever they want to. Centers are incumbent not only on getting the ball but they’re the easiest guy to get trapped as well.”

Embiid did finish runner-up last season to Denver’s Nikola Jokic in MVP voting. While the Denver star was a deserving winner, he played in 72 games and logged 2,488 minutes to Embiid’s 51 games and 1,585 minutes.

Embiid this season was the first Sixer named an All-Star starter for five straight seasons since Iverson. Iverson won the last of his four scoring titles in the 2005-05 season.

AP’s Dan Gelston contributed to this report.

RACE TO 82

Only five players were in position to play on Sunday and officially appear in all 82 regular-season games with their team this season: Phoenix’s Mikal Bridges, Detroit’s Saddiq Bey, Washington’s Deni Avdija, Dallas’ Dwight Powell and the Warriors’ Kevon Looney.

Avdija played in No. 82, scoring 12 points Sunday afternoon in the Wizards’ season-ending loss to Charlotte. Bridges, Bey, Powell and Looney all had games later Sunday.

It’ll mark the fewest number of players in NBA history to have appeared in every game for a full regular season.

Eleven players appeared in all 72 games last season, which was shortened because of the pandemic. There were 14 every-game players in 2019-20, when teams played differing numbers of games, again because of the pandemic and then with not every team advancing to the restart bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

AP’s Dan Gelston contributed to this report.