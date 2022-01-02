NBA calls up another G League ref, 15th woman to work game

“It’s something I really never want to do again,” said Vogel, a Wildwood High School alumnus.

And while eight teams started Saturday with at least five players apiece in various stages of the league’s health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus, the number of players on the list was trending downward.

By Saturday afternoon, the number of players revealed by teams to be in the protocols was down to 107, about a 14% dip from the highest known figure the NBA was dealing with earlier in the week. The numbers fluctuate on almost an hourly basis; some players are closer to a return than others.

Among the big names coming off the list Saturday: Dallas’ Luka Doncic, who hasn’t played since Dec. 10 — a 10-game absence so far, five with ankle issues and the last five after being put into the protocols.

Doncic is in line now to return Sunday against Oklahoma City. The Thunder placed their leading scorer, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, on the protocols list Saturday.