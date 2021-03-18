 Skip to main content
Nay Nay Clark
Nay Nay Clark

Oakcrest vs Cedar Creek basketball game

Oakcrest’s Nay Nay Clark #2 drives to the basket against Cedar Creek’s during the first half of girls basketball game at Oakcrest High School Friday Jan 29, 2021. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City

Nay Nay Clark

Oakcrest

5-6 Sr. G

Clark averaged 19.5 points and 3.5 steals. She finished with 1,494 career points.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
