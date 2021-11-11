Navy vet Wiita now serves his community after serving his country

Despite the “late” start as he describes, Matt Wiita knew that serving his country was the right thing for him to do and pursued the military career when most wouldn’t have.
Wiita initially planned to join the military right after high school, but shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks occurred, his mother persuaded him to hold off. Eventually, his desire to see the world and learn all that he can led him to enlist in 2006.
At 23, Wiita began what would be almost six years of military service and multiple deployments, thus earning him awards and lifelong memories along the way. Wiita decided on the Navy, following in his grandfather’s footsteps, but ultimately, his career choice filled him with a sense of pride.
“The pride of knowing that a lot of people in our country, especially at that time, needed people to keep everyone here at home safe; to carry on the legacy of all the people that were in the military before us and to keep up those honors and traditions,” Wiita explained.
As a Navy Seabee, Wiita didn’t spend any time on a ship, contrary to popular belief. As he describes, no two days were the same, but one constant was being surrounded by great people.
“You never knew what to expect, there was always something different, but you build a brotherhood and a family with those that you’re around and accomplish any task that was put in front of us,” Wiita said.
Wiita spent a considerable amount of time deployed in overseas countries, each place opening him up to new experiences.
“In Japan, I learned a little bit of Japanese, and I met a lot of local people, and ate different foods I’d never eat here,” Wiita said.
“I made Filipino friends in the military so I tried a lot of delicacies,” he said. “Balut, it’s something that most people wouldn’t try and I was kind of tricked into it; it’s an egg but it’s not the way we eat it,” Wiita said with a laugh.
In addition to learning new cultures and hobbies, Wiita encountered situations that taught him an appreciation of the life we take for granted in America.
“An event I hold dear to me, would be in Afghanistan. We were working on building a base and there were kids watching, like local kids, and I gave them a piece of gum,” Wiita said. “At first they were kind of shy, they didn’t really want to come up to me, but then I got them to come over and have gum and you can see they’ve never had gum before. So, to just see the joy on their face for something that we take for granted and have all the time was pretty cool.”
Other memorable moments include completing a power grid infrastructure in Afghanistan to provide electricity to half a million people, assisting Navy SEAL teams with training exercises in Guam, and giving back to communities around the world with humanitarian missions.
Because of his hard work over the years, Wiita was awarded several awards and specializations.
He recalls one of his best moments was receiving a challenge coin from the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy. Additionally, he’s received other awards, honors and specializations, such as the Navy Achievement Medal, NATO, Blue Jacket Sailor of the Quarter for his command, Seabee Combat Warfare Specialist, and most notably, the Army Valorous Unit award from his work in Afghanistan.
Wiita continues working for his community, just as passionately as he worked for his country. He is currently a volunteer firefighter in Vineland and works in emergency management for Cumberland County to prepare, respond, recover and mitigate hazards and risks. He thanks his time in the military for the experiences and the opportunities it has presented him.
“Being a veteran to me means taking everything that I’ve learned from that experience, with the structure of the military, and carrying that on to my day-to-day activities and using that to prosper as a civilian and never forgetting the experiences that I’ve had,” Wiita said. “It directs me toward bettering my community as well; it has led me to my career path in emergency management.”