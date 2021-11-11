Navy vet Wiita now serves his community after serving his country

Despite the “late” start as he describes, Matt Wiita knew that serving his country was the right thing for him to do and pursued the military career when most wouldn’t have.

Wiita initially planned to join the military right after high school, but shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks occurred, his mother persuaded him to hold off. Eventually, his desire to see the world and learn all that he can led him to enlist in 2006.

At 23, Wiita began what would be almost six years of military service and multiple deployments, thus earning him awards and lifelong memories along the way. Wiita decided on the Navy, following in his grandfather’s footsteps, but ultimately, his career choice filled him with a sense of pride.

“The pride of knowing that a lot of people in our country, especially at that time, needed people to keep everyone here at home safe; to carry on the legacy of all the people that were in the military before us and to keep up those honors and traditions,” Wiita explained.

As a Navy Seabee, Wiita didn’t spend any time on a ship, contrary to popular belief. As he describes, no two days were the same, but one constant was being surrounded by great people.