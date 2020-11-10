Navy service molded Atlantic City deputy fire chief

“Even though I was 21, 22, I needed that discipline,” he said. “And looking back, I wasn’t the happiest while I was there but I’m real glad (I did it).”

Stinsman’s time in the Navy left him permanently disabled, but that was not a deterrent or something to be used an excuse.

“Leading by example is the main thing I learned in the Navy,” he said. “You can’t just preach it without doing it yourself...and I try to instill that today in the fire department.”

With just a couple of years left until retirement (two years and one week away, he gladly noted), Sintsman said he was grateful for the time spent serving both his country and his city.

“I always wanted to serve the community and it all started with the Navy, it’s all due to the military,” Stinsman said. “(Without it), I would not be where I’m at now.”

On this Veterans Day, Stinsman said he remains thankful to the Navy for making him the man he is today and extended his respect to all those who serve.

“It’s all about appreciation of people who gave up part of their life to serve the country,” he said. “I got lucky, I got something out of it.”

