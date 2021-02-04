National Lacrosse League season to start in fall

The National Lacrosse League says its plans for an abbreviated season this spring have been canceled due to uncertainties arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

The league will now move to start a traditional season in the fall. NLL commissioner Nick Sakiewicz says the logistical challenges, including the recently announced tighter travel and quarantine restrictions across the Canadian border, forced the league to pivot.

The exact start date of a full season will be announced at a later date, and it will stretch into 2022.

The NLL is comprised of 14 franchises across the United States and Canada.