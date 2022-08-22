National Eat A Peach Day

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture put the spotlight on Jersey Fresh peaches on Monday, making special visits to the shore towns of Atlantic City, Wildwood and Seaside Heights. Staff members distributed complimentary peaches to beachgoers at East Schellenger Avenue at the boardwalk near Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, at the end of New York Avenue on the boardwalk near Ripley’s Believe It Or Not in Atlantic City and along the boardwalk at Grant Avenue in Seaside Heights.