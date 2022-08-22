National Eat A Peach Day

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture put the spotlight on Jersey Fresh peaches on Monday, making special visits to the shore towns of Atlantic City, Wildwood and Seaside Heights. Staff members distributed complimentary peaches to beachgoers at East Schellenger Avenue at the boardwalk near Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, at the end of New York Avenue on the boardwalk near Ripley’s Believe It Or Not in Atlantic City and along the boardwalk at Grant Avenue in Seaside Heights.
“New Jersey peaches are sweet and juicy and available now at your favorite retailers and farms. New Jersey peach season lasts through the end of September, and this is the perfect time to seek out the different varieties from our growers,” said NJDA Secretary Douglas H. Fisher in a released statement.