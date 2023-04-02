ACIT

Coach: Brigette Alessandri

Last season’s record: 8-13

2023 prediction: Building

Outlook: The Red Hawks return a core of talented players. Senior outfielder Samantha Passalaqua batted .459 last season. Junior shortstop Gianna Gonzalez and junior outfielder Sophia Philippou are also team leaders.

Atlantic City

Coach: Mike Miltenberger

Last season’s record: 11-14

2023 prediction: Building

Outlook: Miltenberger takes over the program. The Vikings will rely on seniors Rosie Miltenberger (SS), who has a combined nine triples and 38 stolen bases the past two seasons, and center fielder Cece Marota, who has batted a combined .496 with 50 RBIs the past two seasons.

Buena Regional

Coach: Pam Pickett

Last season’s record: 19-7

2023 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: Pickett begins the season with 692 career wins. The Chiefs graduated some key seniors but return several experienced players. Sophomore shortstop Laylah Collins batted .325 as a freshman. Isabella Bates (OF), Cami Johnson (OF), Jay Morales (1B) and junior twins Anna and Julia Sheridan all have varsity experience.

Middle Township

Coach: Walt Cubernot

Last season’s record: 9-15

2023 prediction: Contender

Outlook; The Panthers will look to improve on last year’s win total. Sophomore outfielder Juliet Thompson led the Panthers in hits (30) and runs scored (26) last season. Senior catcher Bella D’Alonzo batted .380, and junior pitcher Gabby Cruz had 115 strikeouts in 68 ⅔ innings last season.

Ocean City

Coach: Carrie Merritt

Last season’s record: 5-15

2023 prediction: Building

Outlook: The Red Raiders will combine some veterans with a young pitching staff. Sophomore second baseman Taylor Vaugh scored 16 runs and stole nine bases last season. Senior first baseman Gabby Bowen hit seven home runs last season. Senior center fielder Macky Segich stole 17 bases last season.

OLMA

Coach: Rebecca Steiger

Last season’s record: 7-10

2023 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: The Villagers are young but feature some talent in the circle and in the infield. Junior pitcher Emma Douglass struck out 148 batters in 105 innings. Senior center fielder Destiny Ragsdale leads the offense.

Wildwood Catholic

Coaches: T.J. Johnson and Bryan Vasti

Last season’s record: 9-5

2023 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: The Crusaders lost just one starter from a team that won a South Jersey Non-Public B playoff game last season. Rebecca Cessna is a force on the mound and at the plate. Sophomore shortstop Julia Wallace leads the Crusaders offensively and defensively. Senior first baseman Camryn Glowacka is a team leader.