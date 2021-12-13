NATIONAL DIVISION

Outlook: Senior standout Ray Weed returns to lead the Braves. Last season, he went 13-6, finished fourth at the individual region tournament and took seventh at the state tournament. Absegami also returns junior George Rhodes, who finished 12-3, placed second at regions and qualified for states. Junior Sean Cowan went 12-2 last season and placed fifth at the region tournament. Sophomore Chris Eaton (120) also qualified for regions. Aidan Zeck (126)and Frank Gargione also return to round out a very strong group. The Braves are expected to be very successful as a team and have a large showing at the individual tournaments.