NATIONAL DIVISION
Coach: Shawn Scannell (12th season)

Last season’s record: 7-3

Outlook: Senior standout Ray Weed returns to lead the Braves. Last season, he went 13-6, finished fourth at the individual region tournament and took seventh at the state tournament. Absegami also returns  junior George Rhodes, who finished 12-3, placed second at regions and qualified for states. Junior Sean Cowan went 12-2 last season and placed fifth at the region tournament. Sophomore Chris Eaton (120) also qualified for regions. Aidan Zeck  (126)and Frank Gargione also return to round out a very strong group. The Braves are expected to be very successful as a team and have a large showing at the individual tournaments.

"This is one of the deepest teams we have had in a long time and we are very grateful that we will be able to showcase their talents this season," Scannell  said.

