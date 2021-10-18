 Skip to main content
Nate Robbins
Nate Robbins

ROBBINS

Millville football player Nate Robbins

Nate Robbins

Millville

The senior quarterback is believed to be the first player from a Cape-Atlantic School to throw for more than 400 yards in a game, according to South Jersey historian Chuck Langerman. Robbins completed 24 of 28 passes for 408 yards and four TDs in a 40-7 win over Williamstown last Friday. Millville (5-1) plays at Lenape (2-5) 7 p.m. Friday.

