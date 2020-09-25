NATE GERRY

Gerry and the rest of the Eagles linebackers struggled against the Rams. Rams tight end Higbee caught three TD passes, and Los Angeles ran for 191 yards.

“As a whole, I think we played inconsistent football,” Gerry said. “Each series there were people here, people there. When they run the football very well, it should go on the linebackers. We take pride in stopping the run here in Philadelphia. That’s what we didn’t do.We watched the tape and understood the mistakes that were made. As a defense as a whole, I feel like we put that in the past, learned from the all mistakes in the last game and are ready for the Bengals and stopping the run with them.”