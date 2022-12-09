Nate Biersbach, Egg Harbor Township

The senior led the Eagles in goals (26) and assists (10). Biersbach, who missed his junior season as he competed in MLS Next, was one of the most dangerous players in South Jersey. He scored two or more goals in eight games. He ends his career with 47 goals.
