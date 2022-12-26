 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Natasha Feliciano

Feliciano

Pleasantville

The junior setter led the Greyhounds in assists (182) and service points (130). Feliciano added 133 digs. Her assist and dig totals were sixth in the Cape-Atlantic League. She also had 32 kills and 26 aces.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

