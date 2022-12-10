 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Natalie McGovern, Lacey Township

The sophomore finished with a team-leading 14 assists to go with 10 goals for 34 points. She also led the team with four game-winning goals. McGovern has 24 goals and 16 assists in her short career.

