Nasir Hill
Nasir Hill

Nasir Hill

Hill Nasir Hill of St. Augustine

Nasir Hill

St. Augustine

The senior wide receiver/defensive back caught four passes for 67 yards and two TDs and also returned an interception for a score as the Hermits beat Holy Spirit 35-21. St. Augustine (8-1) is the No. 2 seed and has a first-round bye in the state Non-Public A bracket.

